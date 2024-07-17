Pittsburgher competing in Paris Paralympic Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgher is going to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Calahan Young is one of six athletes chosen to represent Team USA on the men's goalball team. He was also part of the Tokyo 2020 team.

Goalball is one of two Paralympic sports that don't have an Olympic counterpart. The sport is designed for people who are blind or visually impaired. Described by the Olympics as an "intense sport," it's played in complete silence so players can hear the ball, which has bells inside.

Calahan is on the roster along with Tre'Shaun Faison, Christian King, Tyler Merren, Matt Simpson and Zion Walker. The team also has two alternatives. They'll be led by coach Keith Young.

"We are thrilled to announce this incredible group of athletes who will represent Team USA in Paris," Young said in a press release. "It has been a whirlwind the last 3 years since the Tokyo Paralympic Games, with the qualification process and preparation leading into the Paris Paralympic Games. This team has a high level of competitive drive and a great mixture of veterans and emerging international players. We are confident they will make us proud on the world stage."

More than 4,400 athletes from around the world will compete in 22 sports at the 2024 Paralympic Games from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.