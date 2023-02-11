Pittsburgh Zoo returning 7 sea turtles back to the ocean

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for a smile to start your weekend, we've got one for you!

The Pittsburgh Zoo says they're making a trip to Florida tomorrow to return seven rehabilitated sea turtles back to the ocean.

It's part of the zoo's "Sea Turtle Second Chance" program which rescues critically injured and endangered animals and helps them get strong and healthy and then back into the wild.

The zoo said the turtles have been cleared to head back home after getting exit exams at the veterinarian.

They'll be traveling tomorrow and back in the water on Monday!