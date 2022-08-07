Pittsburgh Zoo reopens after storm cleanup

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Animal lovers can once again visit the Pittsburgh Zoo!

The zoo was shut down yesterday to clean up after Friday's severe storms and it will reopen later on Sunday morning.

They said there was no extensive damage to any enclosures or zoo structures.

Meanwhile, we're waiting to hear from the city if the Highland Park Pool will reopen.

it was shut down on Saturday due to a mudslide.

August 7, 2022

