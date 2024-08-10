Pittsburgh Zoo opens preview of new immersive butterfly habitat "I Spy A Butterfly"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new exhibit opens at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium opens today called "I Spy A Butterfly."

It's an immersive butterfly habitat that will be open now for a limited time before a full opening in spring 2025.

"''I Spy a Butterfly' gives everyone a close-up view of butterflies, pollinators that are not only beautiful but important in our own backyards and around the world," said Allan Marshall, the Zoo's Vice President of Internal Relations. "It's the first of many new additions we are working on as part of our master plan to connect people to wildlife and inspire our communities to conserve nature for future generations."

The greenhouse will be open for four weeks and it will be available to all guests at the cost of $4.

It will be home to several different species of butterflies including monarch, painted lady, American lady, gulf fritillary, eastern black swallowtail, cabbage white, and red admiral.

Plants and feeding stations will also be placed throughout the exhibit which will allow guests to not only get up close and personal with the butterflies, but the butterflies could also land on guests.

I Spy A Butterfly is located in the upper section of the zoo between Jungle Odyssey and the aquarium.

You can get tickets to the zoo as well as a pass into the new exhibit on their website at this link.