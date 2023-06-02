Pittsburgh Zoo gives Amur leopard cubs a 'clean bill of health' at latest checkup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Amur leopard cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo have gotten a clean bill of health!

The zoo shared a new video on social media showing the cubs getting their checkups with the zoo's animal health team.

Our animal health team recently completed head-to-tail physical exams on our two-month-old Amur leopard cubs, including basics like weight, length, vital statistics, an oral exam, bloodwork, and more. The sibling cubs continue to do well alongside their mother, Semba! pic.twitter.com/mzusxAWke2 — Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium (@PghZoo) May 31, 2023

The zoo says both cubs are doing great alongside their mom.

The cubs don't have names yet and the zoo is offering a chance to submit name ideas with a $5 donation.

Those names will soon go up for a public vote.