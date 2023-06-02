Pittsburgh Zoo gives Amur leopard cubs a 'clean bill of health' at latest checkup
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Amur leopard cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo have gotten a clean bill of health!
The zoo shared a new video on social media showing the cubs getting their checkups with the zoo's animal health team.
The zoo says both cubs are doing great alongside their mom.
The cubs don't have names yet and the zoo is offering a chance to submit name ideas with a $5 donation.
Those names will soon go up for a public vote.
