Pittsburgh Zoo and nonprofit team up to celebrate families on National Baby Day

Pittsburgh Zoo and nonprofit team up to celebrate families on National Baby Day

Pittsburgh Zoo and nonprofit team up to celebrate families on National Baby Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On National Baby Day, the Pittsburgh Zoo partnered with Beverly's Babies for a fun event.

The phrase "it takes a village" is true for expecting parents. However, sometimes many moms and dads can end up feeling isolated. Beverly's Babies hopes to change that.

"It's the help and the resources, that's the main thing for me. It's hard to find help nowadays. This community helps out a lot," said dad Brandon Holloman.

"Beverly's is all about using the vehicle of celebration to really help meet the basic needs of the families in our region," said Beverly's Babies founder Megs Yunn.

Yunn says that's why she created an organization to support new parents, as part of the Beverly's Birthdays program that gives parties, clothes and other essentials to families.

"Our baby division hosts over 35 free community baby showers each year. We oversee the region's public formula bank network and do a lot of interactions with the families regularly through our birthday program," Yunn said.

The zoo was excited to celebrate their own babies born in exhibits last year. Millie's Ice Cream truck gave out treats and sponsors set up booths to provide resources to families.

New mother Breanna Rice says she is grateful to the organization.

"The help that they brought and just the energy that they brought to me and my daughter during these events was very helpful and put me at ease and let me know that I am doing a good job, even though I may feel like I am not, they gave me courage," Rice said.