Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium's third annual Asian Lantern Festival starting this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get your passports ready to take a tour of the world!

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium's Asian Lantern Festival starts later this week.

The third annual event starts on Friday, August 11 and will run through October 29.

This year, there's a brand new theme complete with all new lanterns to enjoy.

You'll be able to adventure over the mountains, through the jungle, and under the sea to learn about decades of conservation with a dazzling display.

Advanced tickets for the festival are now available. 

First published on August 7, 2023 / 1:40 AM

