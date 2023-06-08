Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Zoo announces addition of 1-year-old hippopotamus

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Zoo has announced the addition of a new 1-year-old hippo! 

The 1-year-old pygmy hippo named Hadari comes to Pittsburgh from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama.

His new home here at the Pittsburgh Zoo will be in the Jungle Odyssey area.

The zoo says that Hadari loves to interact with visitors and zookeepers and his favorite foods include green beans, cooed carrots, and oranges!

First published on June 8, 2023 / 2:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.