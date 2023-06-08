Pittsburgh Zoo announces addition of 1-year-old hippopotamus
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Zoo has announced the addition of a new 1-year-old hippo!
The 1-year-old pygmy hippo named Hadari comes to Pittsburgh from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama.
His new home here at the Pittsburgh Zoo will be in the Jungle Odyssey area.
The zoo says that Hadari loves to interact with visitors and zookeepers and his favorite foods include green beans, cooed carrots, and oranges!
