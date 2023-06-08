Pittsburgh Zoo announces addition of 1-year-old hippopotamus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Zoo has announced the addition of a new 1-year-old hippo!

The 1-year-old pygmy hippo named Hadari comes to Pittsburgh from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama.

Hip, hip, hooray! A new pygmy hippopotamus has arrived at the Zoo. Hadari, a one-year-old male hippo, arrived at the Zoo on May 23 from Alabama’s Montgomery Zoo and is getting to know his new home in the Jungle Odyssey area.



His new home here at the Pittsburgh Zoo will be in the Jungle Odyssey area.

The zoo says that Hadari loves to interact with visitors and zookeepers and his favorite foods include green beans, cooed carrots, and oranges!