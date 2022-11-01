Pittsburgh gets $90,000 for youth sports from DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh groups are teaming up to keep kids off the street and on the field.

Local leaders said children should be playing sports, not with guns.

"There's no reason -- and that's why I think this grant is critical -- that 14-,15-,16-,17-year-olds should be getting the type of artillery they're getting right now in these streets," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

Gainey said while they work to figure out where these guns are coming from, they're trying to get kids involved in community activities.

To that end, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is coming in with an assist, giving City Council a $90,000 Sports Matter grant.

"At DICK'S Sporting Goods and our foundation, we believe sports make people better and every kid deserves a chance to play," said Kristen Garmey, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter associate executive director. "That's why our Sports Matter program works tirelessly to give kids access to sports where barriers exist."

The money will be added to the council's clerk's office budget, which already has $410,000 for youth sports and local groups. Last month, the council approved a plan to transfer that money from the city's offices of management and budget and parks and recreation budgets.

Council members will be able to award grants of up to $5,000 to these organizations.

"I've been saying that from day one: the more we cooperate and work together, the more we can get done," said Gainey.

"This is where people need help in the community," said Council President Theresa Kail-Smith. "They are literally keeping around 10,000 kids off the streets and into productive, positive activities for the most part."

Kail-Smith said this will support the non-profits who were unable to fundraise during the COVID-19 pandemic, but still made it their mission to coach kids.

Organizations will be able to apply for the grants on the city's website soon.