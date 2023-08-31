Pittsburgh Worsh Company's bath bomb recipe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Worsh Company owner and creator Casey Kilroy joined Talk Pittsburgh to show us how to make some bath bombs.

Here's the simple recipe:

1. Measure and sift 2 cups of baking soda, 1 tbs cream of tartar, 2.5 tbs cornstarch, 1 tsp milk powder (optional).

2. Mix 2.75 lightweight oil (almond or similar) using hands to work through mixture

3. Add fragrance 2.25 tsp

4. Add 1 cup citric acid and mix thoroughly. Using a spray bottle with distilled water or witch hazel, spray mixture until it holds together similar to wet sand. Finish by pressing into molds and drying for 24-48 hours