Pittsburgh woman charged with abusing toddler in 2020 arrested for violating bond

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman who was awaiting trial for charges of physically abusing a toddler in 2020 was arrested on Wednesday.

According to The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Ayawna Johnson was charged back in December 2020 after a child in her care was found to have deep burns consistent with being immersed in hot bath water.

Police believed the 2-year-old had been burned on the morning of November 3, 2020, but was not taken for medical treatment until that evening.

Johnson was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and a count of endangering the welfare of a child as a result of the injuries.

She was taken into custody in January 2021 and following her arraignment she was released on bail.

This week, Judge Bruce Beemer, who was assigned to her case, determined that Johnson violated the conditions of her bond and a bench warrant was issued for Johnson's arrest.

Detectives later determined that Johnson was somewhere on Pittsburgh's Northside and she was found hiding in the closet of a home on Federal Street Extension on Wednesday night.

She was taken into custody and is now being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.