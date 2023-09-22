Police: Dog starves to death after Pittsburgh woman tethers and abandons it

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is accused of allowing her dog to starve to death after police said she tethered and abandoned it in an apartment.

A warrant is out for the arrest of 22-year-old Talazia Johnson of Pittsburgh, who police said is facing multiple charges in the dog's death.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police officers and animal control officers were called to Bedford Avenue between Chauncey and Duff streets on July 28 for reports of a dead dog found inside an unoccupied apartment.

Officers said they found the dog dead and "significantly decomposed." Police said the dog's leash was attached to its neck and tied to a door handle inside the apartment.

Pittsburgh police said an officer who specializes in animal neglect and abuse cases was called to investigate with the help of humane officers at Animal Friends' Humane Investigations Department.

Necropsy results indicated the dog died of starvation, KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso reported.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the dog's owner, who police identified as Johnson. She's facing two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of cruelty to animals, four counts of neglect of animals and abandonment of animals by owner.

According to Animal Friends' website, the Humane Investigations Department handles over 1,000 calls every year from people reporting suspected neglect and cruelty. The team employs humane society police officers who are trained and certified to investigate reports of neglect, cruelty and animal abuse in Allegheny County.

People can report animal cruelty by calling Animal Friends' humane investigations team at 412-847-7066.