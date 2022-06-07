Pittsburgh woman arrested after trespassing at SpaceX's Texas facility and asking to speak to Elon Musk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges in Texas after law enforcement caught her trespassing in the SpaceX facility and asking to speak with founder Elon Musk.

Nivea Rose Parker, a 20-year-old native of Pittsburgh, was found roaming on the fifth floor of SpaceX Stargate, located in Brownsville, Texas, investigators said.

Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, is facing charged for trespassing on SpaceX property in Texas. (Source: Cameron County Sheriff)



Parker told security she was an employee and wanted to talk to Elon Musk, the Cameron County Sheriff said. Investigators later spotted her entering the facility without permission while checking surveillance video.

When they tried to take her into custody, sheriff's deputies said Parker tried to run but they quickly caught up to her and arrested her.

She is charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest, resisting arrest, assault of a public servant.

Parker was being held at a Texas detention center until she could appear in court.