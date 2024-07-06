Pittsburgh woman arrested in Ohio after not returning 4 children to legal guardian

Pittsburgh woman arrested in Ohio for not returning children to guardian

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Beaver Falls woman was taken into custody in Ohio for failing to return her children to their legal guardian.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus, 33-year-old Ailah Jones is the biological mother of four children, ages 5 to 11 years old and those kids have been in the custody of a legal guardian for over a year. Also, the guardian has complete authority over custody and had arranged for Jones to visit with the children under the agreement she would return them at 4:30 p.m. on June 15.

Jones ultimately did not return the children and hours later the guardian reported the situation to Pittsburgh police.

On June 25, Allegheny County Family Division Judge Paul Cozza issued an emergency order calling for the children to be returned immediately.

Then, four felony counts of interference in the custody of minors were filed against Jones.

From there, Pittsburgh police began their investigation and search for Jones. Detectives then learned that Jones was likely in Ohio and their search narrowed to Warren, Ohio.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives from the sheriff's department and local authorities in Ohio found Jones and the children at a gas station in Warren.

She was taken into custody and placed in the Trumball County Jail and will be extradited to Allegheny County.

The four children were returned to their legal guardian on Friday.