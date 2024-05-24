Pittsburgh will see dry conditions Friday, storm chances return on Saturday | First Alert Weather Days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are currently in the driest stretch of weather we have seen since the first week of February. Today will probably be the sixth in a row without measurable precipitation.

Before we get to today let's talk about our First Alert Weather Days that are now in place for both Saturday and Memorial Day.

Both days will have a severe weather risk with strong straight-line winds. At this point, there is a marginal severe weather risk for Saturday.

That is a level one out of five with five being the highest.

Saturday morning is now looking dry, where most of the week's data was showing the storms rolling through in the morning. That would have limited the amount of energy available to fuel storms.

Now that the timing appears to be in the afternoon, severe weather chances are on the rise. Strong wind speeds of 60mph or greater will be possible with any storm that rolls through with frequent lightning and downpours making things hazardous for those caught out in it with no place to go for shelter.

Conditions for Memorial Day Weekend 2024 KDKA Weather Center

At least highs on Saturday should be in the mid-80s.

Memorial Day's highs will be in the upper 70s with rain around both in the morning and afternoon. The issue on Monday right now looks to be with a highly sheared atmosphere meaning that severe storms and even tornado risks tick up higher than they normally would be.

We have seen this happen a couple of times already this month and last month. It appears there will be a couple of rounds of rain and storms that will pass through on Monday.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The temperature "cool-down" continues during the middle of the week with highs just hitting the low 70s on Tuesday and highs in the mid-60s on Wednesday.

Back to today: Highs will be in the low 80s with humidity levels ticking up to the moderate range. Dew points should hit the low 60s. I have noon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Today and most of Sunday will be dry and good for traveling.

Memorial Day will be the worst travel day of the holiday weekend.

7-day forecast: May 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

