Pittsburgh will see a return of hot weather and storm chances on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yes, heat and humidity are set to return today. I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of 90°.

If we hit the 90-degree mark, it would be the sixth time so far this year. On top of temperatures being on the rise, we will also see humidity levels returning to the moderate range. Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, and mostly cloudy this afternoon.

We should see just enough afternoon sun to get us up to the 90-degree mark.

While the heat will have an impact on everyone, the bigger weather impact overall may very well be the severe storm chances that will be in place both today, Thursday, and Friday. Storms will come in clusters with the first cluster of storms arriving today after 4 p.m.

Potential severe weather areas today - July 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The best chance for storms today will be along I-80. We will continue to see a rain and storm chance overnight, but nothing that should approach severe weather criteria. There may be two clusters of storms rolling through on the 4th with the first arriving around 9 in the morning. The secondary cluster of storms won't arrive until after 3 p.m.

Weather for the Fourth of July holiday KDKA Weather Center

Lightning, downpours, and gusty winds would be the main threat. I can't rule out hail. Tornados don't look likely. We will continue with the afternoon storm chance on Friday. Storms again will be fast-moving, meaning the weather can change with little notice quickly.

The same concerns I have for Thursday are the same concerns I have for Friday.

Besides the storm chances through Friday, everything is looking 'summer-like' with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day on the 7-day.

7-day forecast: July 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

