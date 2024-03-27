Pittsburgh will have damp weather with pockets of light rain and drizzle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Monday was the third wettest day of the year in Pittsburgh.

That was a pleasant surprise as data and other factors had me leaning towards us seeing something like 0.3" of rain.

We tripled that!

Eclipse Forecast: (Way too early and will likely change) Model data (GFS cloud cover) continues to paint a worst-case scenario for us with overcast skies both in Erie and Columbus. The issue is a large upper-low system that will be passing by.

So what happened?

Wettest days so far in 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Well, we knew that someone was going to get it yesterday, but it really looked like conditions over western Ohio were more favorable to see more than an inch of rain. The convergence zone shifted into Pennsylvania. Dew points rapidly increased and we had the making of a rainy day. Interestingly enough, the cold front from this system is passing through our region this morning and won't bring anything like what we saw yesterday with it.

The front is probably your best chance for seeing rain today though. While the cold front moves through this morning, we will remain mild today with highs near 60°.

Rain we could see today KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows may not even dip into the 40s in Pittsburgh. Skies today will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

When it comes to the Easter weekend forecast, rain will work its way through our area on Saturday leaving most of Easter dry but damp.

I have highs on both days in the upper 50s with morning lows in the mid-30s on Saturday and in the mid-40s on Easter morning.

7-day forecast: March 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

