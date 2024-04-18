Pittsburgh well on track to set the record for wettest April after another night of rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh saw 0.21" of rain yesterday and the monthly total is now up to 7.84". We are 5.98" ahead for the month.

We are less than 0.3" away from being the second wettest April on record.

It's the third most April rain on record in Pittsburgh.

There is going to be a little bit of controversy though when it comes to what is the wettest April on record because the number one spot's year is 1852 when we saw 9.27" of rain. Pittsburgh records begin in 1871 so anything before that is considered 'unofficial'.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The NWS still lists 1852 as the wettest April though.

I guess we shouldn't say it's the wettest 'on record' though.

Historic rain totals in April KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to the forecast, highs today should remain in the 70s. I have been shorting temperatures all week with yesterday's forecast high a whopping 80 degrees below the eventual high of 82° that we saw.

We won't be as warm today. Can we hit the mid-70s? Sure.

High temperatures in the area today KDKA Weather Center

Will we hit the upper 70s? Probably not. 80s? No chance for that today. It'll still be pleasant.

Very pleasant actually. Humidity levels will remain low and we will see more sunshine later in the day.

Enjoy!

Friday morning will see low temperatures being hit late in the day with a cold front passing through around noon. I have Friday highs still hitting the upper 60s before we start to see temperatures ticking down. I have evening temps dipping to 53° just ahead of midnight on Saturday. Friday rain chances will start up as early as 7 a.m. Rain should be done or at least wrapping up by noon.

Temperatures will hover or drop during the afternoon hours.

While the rest of the weekend will be dry, it'll also be cooler. I have highs hitting just the mid-50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday and Monday morning lows will dip below 40 degrees.

7-day forecast: April 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

