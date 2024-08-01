Pittsburgh welcomes August with temperatures that could reach into the mid-90s
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hello August!
Yesterday was our 16th 90-degree day of the year getting to 92. Today could make the 17th as we inch close to 90. We ended July over 3° above normal for our temperatures but about 1" below average for precipitation.
It'll be hot and humid today, feeling in the low to mid-90s with an isolated storm possible. The confidence for anything severe is low as we are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) and the same goes for Friday.
If you're wondering about wildfire smoke in the region, it's moving out and won't impact the region or air quality.
The new drought monitor map will be issued later today and some areas may have seen a little relief from heavy downpours this week, but we still need more.
After a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies!
