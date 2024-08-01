Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh welcomes August with temperatures that could reach into the mid-90s

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/1)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/1) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hello August! 

Yesterday was our 16th 90-degree day of the year getting to 92. Today could make the 17th as we inch close to 90. We ended July over 3° above normal for our temperatures but about 1" below average for precipitation. 

hourly-feel-like.png
Temperatures expected throughout the day - including the heat index KDKA Weather Center

It'll be hot and humid today, feeling in the low to mid-90s with an isolated storm possible. The confidence for anything severe is low as we are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) and the same goes for Friday. 

humidity.png
We enter the weekend with some humid conditions, but they'll decrease throughout.  KDKA Weather Center

If you're wondering about wildfire smoke in the region, it's moving out and won't impact the region or air quality. 

The new drought monitor map will be issued later today and some areas may have seen a little relief from heavy downpours this week, but we still need more. 

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

After a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies! 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: August 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

