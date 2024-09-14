Pittsburgh's warm and dry streak continues through the weekend before mid-week showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The warm and dry stretch we've been on since midweek continues moving into this weekend.

High pressure aloft in the atmosphere and surface high pressure will continue to block any moisture from reaching our area through the upcoming weekend and into early next week. With the stagnant pattern in place, moderate smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and Canada has moved into the region and will be circulating around the upper-level high.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Some of this smoke may mix down to the surface causing some reduction in air quality and you may smell it as well, especially by Saturday evening.

Areas where we could see some potential Canadian wildfire smoke. KDKA Weather Center

Surface and low-level winds will remain out of the east today and into early next week. This air will be descending the Ridges and Laurel Highlands, warming up & drying out, especially in the afternoon, so a few more days of the mid-80s are on the way with overnight lows in the mid-50s to near 60.

This is above average by about 10 degrees or so for mid-September. Currently, Saturday's forecasted high is 85 degrees which is 5 degrees away from the record high of 90F set in 1915 and 1952.

For anyone attending Backyard Brawl on Saturday, expect dry but very warm conditions, so hydrate appropriately.

Conditions at Acrisure Stadium for the Backyard Brawl! KDKA Weather Center

The only outside shot at precipitation next week will be toward the Wednesday timeframe when a tropical disturbance forms off the coast of Coastal North Carolina.

Probabilities for full tropical cyclone development from the National Hurricane Center have increased to 50% with newer model guidance coming in. Outside of the very warm sea water associated with the Gulf Stream, the overall environmental conditions don't look favorable for robust tropical cyclone development outside of a low-grade tropical storm.

Nevertheless, as it moves inland and eventually toward the Appalachians, some of the moisture associated with it will bring a few showers toward the Laurel Highlands, Ridges, and Northern West Virginia starting Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Our best shot for measurable rain to end the dry streak here in Pittsburgh appears to be Wednesday. Dry air and the blocking high pressure are more likely to win out in the end, so prospects for widespread, heavy rain continue to look low.

7-day forecast: September 14, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!