Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix arrives to ring in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a damp, dreary and chilly weekend end to 2023, with a bit of patchy drizzle hanging around this evening.

Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°

Sunrise: 7:44 a.m. Sunset: 5:03 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers Sunday and Sunday night

Lows will dip into the lower 30s and only make it up to near 40 tomorrow (normal for the end of December). Temperatures stay seasonable pretty much into this first week of 2024, with highs hovering in the upper 30s and close to 40.

The Laurel Highlands and Ridges saw a bit of snow Friday night, and we could have another round of snow showers Sunday night into Monday, dropping up to an inch in those snow-prone areas. A dusting is about all we'll see everywhere from Sunday night to Monday midday.

We'll see a few rain/snow showers return Sunday afternoon and stick around through New Year's Eve, turning to snow showers overnight.

Grab the heavier jacket and even an umbrella for your New Year's plans, and while it won't be a washout, we will be dodging some rain/snow showers at times as midnight approaches!

