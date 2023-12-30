Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix arrives to ring in 2024

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (12/30)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (12/30) 03:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a damp, dreary and chilly weekend end to 2023, with a bit of patchy drizzle hanging around this evening.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°
Sunrise: 7:44 a.m. Sunset: 5:03 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers Sunday and Sunday night 

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Lows will dip into the lower 30s and only make it up to near 40 tomorrow (normal for the end of December). Temperatures stay seasonable pretty much into this first week of 2024, with highs hovering in the upper 30s and close to 40. 

The Laurel Highlands and Ridges saw a bit of snow Friday night, and we could have another round of snow showers Sunday night into Monday, dropping up to an inch in those snow-prone areas. A dusting is about all we'll see everywhere from Sunday night to Monday midday. 

event-dayparts.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

We'll see a few rain/snow showers return Sunday afternoon and stick around through New Year's Eve, turning to snow showers overnight. 

Grab the heavier jacket and even an umbrella for your New Year's plans, and while it won't be a washout, we will be dodging some rain/snow showers at times as midnight approaches!

7-day-icast.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 6:19 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.