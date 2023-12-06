Pittsburgh Weather: Winter-like weather is here but not for long

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's feeling more like December with these rain and snow showers that moved in yesterday.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 20s to lower 30s, which means we are seeing some freezing occur. Roads may be slippery due to black ice potential, so be careful as you hit the roadways!

Most areas could be waking up to a dusting of fresh snow while the Laurel Highlands and down into Maryland are seeing up to a couple of inches! Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the day that could drop another dusting up to an inch.

Conditions over the next five days KDKA Weather Center

Highs will remain below normal in the mid to upper 30s. Eventually, the snow showers will taper off overnight, but another round of light mix will try to sneak in early tomorrow morning.

Luckily, it should clear out by the afternoon and for the nighttime Steelers game.

Forecast for Thursday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Another stretch of drier weather starts tomorrow, and we should be in the clear through Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We will be warming back up into the 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Any outdoor plans this weekend are looking better on Saturday.

More rain showers will move in Sunday then switch over to snow showers Monday. So that means more cold air settles in again next week.

7-day forecast: December 6, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

