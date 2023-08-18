Pittsburgh Weather: Winds won't make an already cool day feel any warmer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Drought maps are out at 8:30 this morning. The last map just had some abnormally dry spots.

That may be gone with this week's update.

Rain and storms are rolling out with pleasant but "cool for this time of the year" weather moving in for today.

Highs today will just be in the low 70s. Afternoon wind speeds of 10-20mph won't make it feel any warmer. This is the type of day that may fool you with all the sunshine. You get stuck outside and find that it is all of a sudden on the cool side.

Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

The cool air won't be in place for long with highs back up near 80 on Saturday and highs in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. The rest of the weekend will be dry.

Wildfire smoke is expected to return on Saturday afternoon and it'll make sure highs don't hit the 80s.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Even with some smoke around during the morning, Sunday highs should hit the mid to upper 80s.

There is still an outside chance we sneak a 90-degree high on Sunday. Monday highs will be near 90 too.

Next week will see a "heat dome" build in the Midwest. Western Pennsylvania will be on the right eastern flank of the dome. The track of the dome will have a direct impact on us the further east it moves the hotter our weather. The further west obviously means cooler weather for us.

Interestingly, while the heat builds in the Midwest, model data continues to show a tug-of-war between colder air parked along the New England states and the pressure dome to our west.

The impact could really be felt on Tuesday into Wednesday with what we call a 'backdoor' cold front.

It's just a fancy term talking about cold air coming in from the northeast and moving southwest.

I have highs in the upper 80s on Monday but just the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs should be back to the upper 80s on Thursday.

7-day forecast: August 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

