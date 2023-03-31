Pittsburgh Weather: Winds expected to pick up on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's get right into Saturday and then we will circle back around to today.

Saturday is going to be a wild weather day with sun, clouds, dry, wet, snowy, hot, cold, windy, and stormy conditions all happening in 24 hours.

Buckle up.

The biggest issue right now is with strong gusty winds that will peak in the afternoon hours and slowly go down for the rest of the day. Storms will accompany the strongest push of winds through our area happening around 2 p.m. Before then we will start off the day with sunny skies as the sun comes up.

It will already be windy though.

Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

If you have outside plans for Saturday morning besides the winds it is going to be pleasant. I am bumping up our Saturday highs to the mid to upper 60s.

Well above guidance for the day.

The severe storm chance is mainly for strong winds but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out with the wind squall that is expected to move through.

High Wind Watches on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

For today expect highs near 60 with cloudy skies. While it appears most of the morning will be dry for Pittsburgh, places to the north will have a scattered to widespread rain chance for the morning that will continue as a widespread rain chance this afternoon. Pittsburgh also should see pretty continuous rain showers for the afternoon hours.

Morning temperatures are in the low 40s.

Temperatures over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead Sunday will be dry but a little on the cool side for this time of the year with highs in the upper 40s and morning lows near the freezing mark.

Temperatures all of a sudden surge to near 70 on Monday with scattered late afternoon to evening rain.

The rain chance and warmth stick around for both Tuesday and Wednesday before we cool down on Thursday.

7-day forecast: March 31, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

