Pittsburgh Weather: Wind, hail combine for surprising late-November storms

By Kristin Emery

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a gusty couple of hours this afternoon with large hail and high winds gusts, we're quieting down with a few rain showers tapering off through this evening and a few remaining showers early Monday morning. 

AWARE: Showers this evening then cloudy and cooler Monday. The next rain chance is Wednesday.

A few spots in the Laurels may see a flake or two mixing in early Monday but the rest of the day will be dry and much cooler in the mid-40s. Tuesday will stay dry with highs in the lower 50s and we warm to the upper 50s Wednesday with yet another round of rain and gusty winds ahead of a strong cold front which will drop temperatures sharply on Thursday into only the 30s and lower 40s. 

First published on November 27, 2022 / 7:19 PM

