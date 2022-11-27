Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Wind gusts and rain showers move through throughout the day

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/27)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/27) 02:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be warmer with highs nearing 60 but also a few rounds of heavier rain are likely, so it won't be the best day to do outdoor activities.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Secure any outdoor decor because wind gusts will be around 20-30mph and even 35mph for the higher elevations through the afternoon and evening.

windy.png
Wind gust forecast - November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We may even hear some rumbles of thunder.

Rain showers taper off through the evening and a few remaining showers will linger into Monday morning. A few spots may see a flake or two mixing in, but no accumulation is expected.

hourly-rain.png
Hourly conditions - November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We dry out again on Tuesday with temperatures still above normal in the low 50s and then we are back to the upper 50s Wednesday with our next chance for rain showers.

am-mon.png
Monday morning bus stop forecast. KDKA Weather Center

Throughout the week our low temperatures even look to stay above the freezing mark until Thursday morning which will be the coolest day of the week.

The weekend looks seasonable!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 7:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.