Pittsburgh Weather: Wet and windy Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're ready for spring like weather, well today is just going to be lousy for you.

Today: Drizzle, snow, wintry mix remains possible through the day. Temperatures are not cold enough for nearly everyone to impact road conditions.

Alert: I have cancelled the First Alert Weather Day for the morning due to temps generally being above 32°.

Aware: Next rain chance comes in on Thursday morning and will make for a wet morning commute. 80's possible over the weekend.

Highs will struggle to get back to 40 degrees with cloudy skies and the chance for rain, snow, drizzle and a wintry mix throughout the day.

Location will be key to what you see with the usual suspects (North I-80, Laurels, Ridges) having the best chance for a wintry mix and snow.

Morning lows in Pittsburgh will hover around 32 degrees with noon temperatures only forecast to be in the mid-30s. Winds will be fairly strong, making it feel even colder than it actually is with winds out of the west at around 20mph through the day.

Wind gusts will be between 30-40 mph this evening into Wednesday morning.

Strong wind speeds will push wind chill values into the teens tonight.

Warmer weather does arrive by this weekend, with today being the low point of temperatures for the week. Wednesday highs will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday highs will be in the 60s with morning rain showers expected. This will make for a wet morning commute.

Friday highs will be near 70 with highs near 80 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain is expected first thing on Saturday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.