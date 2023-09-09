Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend concludes with scattered shower, storm chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A scattered shower or storm is possible tonight and again off and on through the day Sunday, thanks to low pressure swirling across our region.

Daily average High: 78 Low: 57

Sunrise: 6:56 Sunset: 7:40

Alert: None.

Aware: Much cooler air arrives mid-week.

Not everyone will see rain, but take the poncho if you are heading to the Steelers game just in case, as the rain chance will hang around here and there through Sunday evening.

Temperatures Sunday will be seasonable in the mid to upper 70s, and dry weather returns Monday in the upper 70s.

A strong cold front pushes highs into the lower 70s midweek with more shower and storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

