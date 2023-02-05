Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend closes out with few isolated showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Warm breezes from the southwest have pushed highs into the 50s across our region this afternoon (almost 10-15 degrees above normal).

AWARE: Isolated showers Sunday night. More showers later Tuesday.

Skies will grow cloudier Sunday evening ahead of a disturbance that will bring a few scattered to isolated showers later Sunday night into the wee hours of Monday morning.

These could mix with or end as a few flurries or wet flakes in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges early Monday morning. Otherwise, Monday will be dry with a bit of a step back in temps into the 40s.

A bigger warmup starts Tuesday as we return to the 50s with a better chance of widespread rain showers. Temps warm into the mid to upper 50s late week with a few more showers before falling back to seasonable levels in the upper 30s next weekend.

