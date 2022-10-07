Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend chill on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I talked about it a couple of days ago and I had pretty high confidence places south of I-80 would see the first significant frost event, and end of the growing season, this weekend.

I mentioned at that time that I had an issue with my forecast due to the set-up showing Sunday more than likely the colder morning when compared to Saturday. That is going to be the case and I changed my forecast to reflect colder temperatures on Sunday.

Here's the thing though, if you have to be outside this weekend it is probably going to 'feel' colder on Saturday morning due to the winds. When it comes to frost creation though, Sunday is going to be the day.

Morning low temperatures over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Why is Sunday perfect for frost creation?

Skies should be clear on Sunday morning with dew points near 30 degrees. Winds won't be calm but they will be around 3-5mph, still just light enough to allow for some pretty decent overnight cooling. I have morning lows in Pittsburgh dropping to the mid-30s.

This is still lower than model guidance but models often times short change morning lows.

Looking at today's weather, there's going to be a passing rain chance for the entire day but the best chance for rain will be in the morning hours as the initial push of cold air arrives. Temperatures won't move and we should remain in the mid-50s through around 4 p.m. when the trough of coldest air arrives.

Winds today will go from the west-southwest before 8 a.m., to the west-northwest from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. to due north for the remainder of the day.

With the wind shift out of the north, any rain we see from there will come in off of Lake Erie in the form of lake effect rain showers.

I am adding in an isolated rain chance for Saturday morning due to winds potentially still being strong enough to push some light precip into our area.

Data is not showing temperatures cold enough for any snow today.

7-day forecast: October 7, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

