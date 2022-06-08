Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday will be dry with late-night storms moving in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's looking like we can expect some fairly thick fog to occur this morning with foggy conditions sticking around through at least 10 a.m. according to the latest model data.

Fog will give way to sunny skies for the afternoon with high temperatures hitting the mid to maybe even high 70s.

Yesterday's high only hit 74 degrees, and it is always interesting to see a set-up when temperatures go up on the day following a cool front passage. That's where we are today with highs today likely hitting the mid to maybe even upper 70s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 76 degrees for the high. Morning temperatures are in the mid-50s. Noon temperatures will be near 70. The afternoon will be sunny and pleasant.

If you remember yesterday I was splitting rain and storm chances tonight over two days.

It appeared yesterday that the rain would arrive at around 10 p.m. and last through around 2 a.m.

The window for rain appears to be a little slower so I am moving pretty much the entire rain chance to Thursday morning.

Storms will likely arrive in some places before 1 a.m. and will continue through 4 or 5 in the morning.

Rain should be out of here by the time the Thursday morning commute gets going.

There is a marginal (isolated) severe risk for places south of I-70 for tonight due to potentially strong wind speeds.

This rain is one of what looks like a couple more chances for rain through Sunday.

Highs will continue to be in the 70s through the weekend.

I am forecasting us hitting the 80-degree mark next Tuesday.

