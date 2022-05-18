Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday rain showers move in before big temperature increase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Things will be changing through the day today with rain showers back in the forecast for this afternoon.

This morning will be pleasant but cool with morning lows in Pittsburgh dipping to the mid-40s. It's cool enough for frost advisories to be issued for some areas north of I-80 including all of Venango County being under a frost advisory through 9 a.m.

The lion's share of rain isn't expected to arrive until after 5 p.m., but I have placed in an isolated rain chance from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Skies will be cloudy this afternoon with highs topping out at around 70 degrees. There is some data out there that shows highs just hitting the mid-60s today so it's no sure thing that we will see temperatures hit the 70s today like we did yesterday when we hit 72.

Tonight's rain is due to a warm front that sweeps through, meaning temperatures are going to soar over the next couple of days. I have highs near 80 on Thursday with rain wrapping up before sunrise happens near 6 a.m.

Friday is going to be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be just as hot. Humidity levels will be in the low range on both days and that actually gives us a better chance to potentially hit 90 degrees. Humid air takes more energy to heat than drier air. Still, while it appears we will be near 90 degrees, hitting 90 is going to be a tall order.

