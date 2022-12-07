Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday looks warm but with a rainy start

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a rainy start to the day for places south of I-70 with moderate rain falling through 6 a.m. for places like Uniontown and over to Greensburg.

Rain will be spotty for communities in Allegheny County and once you get north of Allegheny County most of if not all of, the morning will be dry.

There are pockets of fog out there as we get a quick surge of moisture this morning with warmer air pushing in. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Morning lows are near 50 and our low temperature for the day will be reached just before midnight tonight.

Precipitation chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

I have us sitting at around 45° at that time.

Temperatures have been by far and away the hardest thing to forecast this week and any look on an upper-level temperature map will show you why with a quick change in temperatures over a relatively short distance.

This has allowed generally small changes from model run to model run to make big differences in what we can expect with our temperatures. The big change today comes with the weekend where it looks like highs will remain near 50 degrees.

Hourly conditions - December 7, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday it appeared the weekend would see highs near 40. Thursday and Friday highs will also be near 50.

The next rain chance after today comes on Friday afternoon. Even with the afternoon arrival of rain, I expect that we will see only a rumble or two of rumble.

Severe weather is not expected.

There is also a chance for some light rain on Sunday.

Looking way ahead, model data is showing very cold temperatures in place for the days leading up to Christmas.

It would appear a white Christmas is going to be possible.

7-day forecast for December 7, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

