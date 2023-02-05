Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer temps to stick around rest of week

By Mary Ours

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/5)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/5) 02:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a much warmer, above normal start to our Sunday with lows around 40. 

We'll stay dry through the next several days with only a small chance for an isolated sprinkle later today. Highs will get to the mid to upper 40s with a wind shift out of the southwest. Wind gusts today will be around 20-25 mph. 

hourly-4.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday there will be plenty of sunshine and highs staying nearly 10 degrees above normal in the mid-40s before we jump to the 50s on Tuesday. 

Tuesday will be the next chance for rain showers with highs in the 50s, but it'll be just that, rain in the evening leaving us about a foot below normal for snowfall this season.

Expect highs to stay well above normal through the rest of the week.

7-day-1.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)
First published on February 5, 2023 / 7:57 AM

