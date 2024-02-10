Pittsburgh Weather: Warm temperatures remain, but rain moves in on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After seeing a little bit of rain early yesterday morning, get ready for even more this afternoon.

We will have some scattered showers with heavier downpours possible this afternoon and evening.

You might need the rain jackets and umbrellas for any plans today!

Highs will still be on the warmer side in the low 60s. Skies dry up tomorrow, but a cold front will roll through.

This means we will fall from the 40s into the 30s throughout the day. It will be chilly but dry for those Super Bowl watch parties!

Temperature differences for the weekend KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday has been very tricky to forecast, but here is what we're thinking.

So far, models show that we will see rain & snow across Western Pennsylvania. But who will see what and when? It all depends on how warm this storm system will get. But it appears that we will see heavy, wet snow in the morning hours then switch to rain later in the day.

Conditions over the next five days KDKA Weather Center

This would diminish the snow totals and create slushy road conditions. The morning commute will likely be impacted.

Stay tuned as we get closer, and we will keep you updated with the latest details!

Valentine's Day will be chilly as we could see some leftover light snow showers Wednesday.

If you have missed out on the perfect skiing weather, this will be a good time to hit the slopes!

We still have highs in the low 40s for the rest of the week with mainly cloudy conditions and small chances for a mix.

7-day forecast: February 10, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

