Pittsburgh Weather: Warm temperatures and sunshine kickoff the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some light showers are around this morning, but those will be coming to an end by this afternoon.

It'll be decently cool this afternoon with highs in the low 70s and clearing skies.

Overnight, there could be some patchy fog and some clouds with lows falling into the mid-50s.

A long, hot, and dry stretch of weather starts tomorrow with highs in the low 80s.

Memorial Day on Monday is looking hot with highs in the upper 80s and muggy conditions.

Those hot temperatures near 90° continue through Wednesday with humidity increasing each day.

Wear sunscreen, limit time outdoors, and stay hydrated! The next best chance for rain arrives Thursday with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

That'll cool us off into Friday, then we're looking dry into next weekend as well with cooler temperatures in the mid-70s.

