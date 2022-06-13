Pittsburgh Weather: Warm temperatures ahead of overnight severe weather chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A warm-up is on the way along with a chance for severe weather.

Today: Warmer but most of the day is looking dry. There is a chance that storms expected to arrive on Tuesday morning will arrive right at midnight but I have consistently had these rain chances on Tuesday morning.

Alert: Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to fast moving storm cluster. Straight line wind speeds are the main concern.

Aware: Hot weather arrives on Tuesday.

There's a couple of very specific things to talk about this morning. The first is a cluster of fast moving storms that will bring a severe weather threat. The second is a big warm-up with the hottest day of the year so far probably occurring on Wednesday.

Let's start with what happens overnight tonight when a cluster of storms is forecast to quickly move through our area. While the storm system may be fast enough to arrive by midnight, most of the storms will occur on Tuesday.

For the past week, I have been forecasting this system to roll through on Tuesday after 3 a.m. and that still looks to be the case.

The nastiest of storms will likely arrive from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. with strong winds, lightning and downpours being expected.

Rain showers and some secondary storms will still be possible through at least 8 a.m. if not a little longer on Tuesday.

The system that moves through on Tuesday will be a mid-level low that will be racing along the subarctic jet stream. As the jet stream lifts to the northeast, a ridge of high pressure will build with us on the edge of the ridge. We will get a little bit of everything on Wednesday and Thursday with hot weather and rain shower and storms all being possible.

It is an unusual set-up as I am forecasting highs right around 90 degrees.

This shows how hot 'core' temperatures are expected to be with there being a rain chance AND highs near 90 degrees.

The heat in place is impressive and people stuck outside should make sure to hydrate.

