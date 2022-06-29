Pittsburgh Weather: Warm and sunny weather continues on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pleasant weather sticks around for another day.

It seems like we are getting a little spoiled by this weather that we have seen lately. Our weather pattern over the summer has lacked the afternoon pop-up storms that we generally expect on hot and steamy summer days. While it has certainly been hot enough up until now this summer, the steamy part has stayed away and that is the reason we haven't seen too much in the way of afternoon storms driven by the heat of the day.

So far this month, we have seen exactly 3" of rain. This is 0.84" behind the normal June pace we would normally expect to see. We only have one more day left, but this is going to be the second month this year with us seeing a rain deficit instead of a surplus.

Rain chances are set to arrive on Friday evening, with rain sticking around through the day on Saturday. It also looks like we will have a slight rain chance on Tuesday morning. I have both Sunday and Monday, July 4th completely dry.

Temperatures will warm up through Friday. Highs today will be near 80. Thursday highs will be in the mid-80s along with highs on Friday. Rain chances on Saturday will help to cool down high temperatures.

The 4th of July is looking dry and hot. I have bumped highs up to 87 degrees. It will be dry with clouds rolling in for the afternoon and evening.

Monday's weather should be fantastic for getting out on the lake with friends or heading downtown or wherever to chick out and view the fireworks.

