Pittsburgh Weather: Warm and muggy afternoon on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The sunshine is out for this afternoon! However, it will be warm and muggy again with highs in the mid-80s.

There is a small chance for an isolated shower/storm to pop up this evening, but we should be mainly dry. Better rain chances stay south of here. Overnight, clouds increase and lows dip down in the low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow will be a wet day with scattered showers/storms starting in the afternoon and lasting through the evening. We may see some gusty winds and heavy downpours, but we're not expected to see anything severe.

If there is a slow-moving storm dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time, flash flooding could occur affecting mainly flood-prone areas and creeks/streams.

Most of the rain will be gone by Saturday morning, and the nicer and more comfortable weather arrives by the weekend! There will be lots of sunshine on both days with highs in the mid-80s and much lower humidity levels.

Weekend Forecast - July 7, 2022

The next rain chance arrives Tuesday with more scattered showers and storms possible.

The mugginess returns too, but it appears short-lived. By mid-next week, we will be back in the low 80s with lower humidity.

7 Day Forecast - July 7, 2022

