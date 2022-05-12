Pittsburgh Weather: Warm and dry conditions continue on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The dry weather continues today with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Yesterday we hit 81 for the daily high and we should be right back there near 80 for today's high too. Winds will continue to be out of the east at 5-15mph.

Today will be the fifth day in a row that will be completely dry.

We may hit a sixth completely dry on Friday.

The Market Square Farmers Market opens up today as well. Fantastic day to open back up!

The weather for the weekend will be a little wacky.

Rain showers that move through our area on Friday will come in from the southeast and will be moving off to the northwest. The best chance for rain will come for places south of I-70 and off to our east but I will continue an isolated showers chance for everyone through the afternoon and evening. Isolated rain chances stick around through Saturday morning with rain showers moving south to north. Still an unusual movement of showers for our area. Saturday night will see our first round of widespread rain developing in our area but the rain doesn't look very heavy according to model data coming in this morning.

We will also have a couple of chances for rain on Sunday but again model data is not showing heavy precipitation at this time.

I would caution that the set-up of weather conditions is conducive to some decent rain totals even if model data hasn't jumped on them just yet.

