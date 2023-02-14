Pittsburgh Weather: Valentine's Day arrives with pleasant temperatures, sunny skies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The lack of snow continues for the next week, with the only chance for snow probably being a couple of flakes on Friday.

Daily average High: 39 Low: 23

Sunrise: 7:16 Sunset: 5:55

Today: Another pleasant and sunny day is expected for Valentine's Day.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: The potential is there for a First Alert Day on Thursday due to more than an inch of rain expected to fall across the area as a cold front passes

Aware: Our days of spring-like weather are numbered. Highs today will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. We will be well into the 60s with near-record highs on Wednesday before cold air arrives at the end of Thursday. The weekend will be more seasonal.

You'll have to wait until the end of next week before our next decent shot at snow arrives. As of this morning, our yearly snow totals are 14.5 inches of snow that have fallen at the Moon, Pa. National Weather Service offices. We are 14.9 inches behind at this time of the year. So we are at 50% of our normal snowfall at this point of the season.

The other big story has to be the warm temperatures we have seen this year. This is a big reason why our snow totals are so far behind up until this point of the season. Temperatures so far this month are running around five degrees warmer than average. This is after seeing January temperatures running more than 9° warmer than average.

The warm air is about to end though, with more seasonal weather expected to roll in on Thursday evening into Friday. Friday highs will be hit at the beginning of the day (43°), with temperatures in the mid-to-low 30s for most of the day. On top of that, winds will make it feel like the 20s for that stuck outside. Friday is going to be pretty nasty.

Let's get back to today's weather which is expected to be simply outstanding. Highs today will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with sunny skies helping set the mood for this Valentine's Day. Winds will be light, coming in out of the south at 5-10mph. Morning lows are in the mid-to-low 30s and we will be near 40 degrees by 9 a.m.

We will be on record watch on Wednesday with highs soaring to the mid to upper 60s. Similar to last week, I can't rule out us hitting 70 for a high, but what I call the core temperature (850mb), is a couple of degrees below last week's 70-degree day temperatures and strongly suggest highs in the upper-60s at best. The record high for Wednesday is 69°. I am forecasting a high of 67°.

Finally, Thursday looks very wet for the morning into the afternoon with a mid-level low moving by. Rain totals are expected to pass an inch with light snow possible on Friday as cold air rolls in from the northwest.

