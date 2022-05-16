Pittsburgh Weather: Two rounds of rain and severe weather chances on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cold front that was supposed to bring us a chance for severe weather will move through this morning.

Today: Two rounds of rain. One this morning is the better chance for rain with everyone seeing at least a little rain.

Alert: None for now. Watching a big front that comes through this weekend.

Aware: Cooler. I hope some allergy relief for us allergy sufferers.

So first off, let's talk about how fantastic this weekend was. The weather was fabulous and it makes you have to ask what happened to the rain chances that we had in the forecast for the weekend. Where'd they go? Well this is probably the biggest 'good' bust of a forecast over the seven years I have been forecasting here in Pittsburgh.

I remember what one of my past chief meteorologist (Dan Milham who retired with nearly 40 years of forecasting experience under his belt) would say… 'We forecast due to conditions.' Basically it means that we have to look at the data and that is what we forecast off of. In this case we had several pieces coming into place that generally would bring us rain. We had a deep and what looked to be moisture rich area of low pressure moving inland from the east coast. We also had a cold front that was supposed to be here at around midnight. The front slowed, coming through this morning, and the Laurels helped to keep a dry pocket of air in place here in Western Pennsylvania with air drying due to the process off lifting and cooling and then sinking back down.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It's a great time for a front to move through with generally the lowest instability of the day occurring in the morning hours. While we may have a couple of rumbles of thunder, we won't have much in the way of lightning storms. Rain totals for this morning should be less than a fifth of an inch with most places probably seeing around a tenth of an inch. Rain chances will be around from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. for the first round with just an isolated rain chance from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then scattered rain from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Morning temperatures will be in the low 60s.

KDKA Weather Center

The weather should be dry as the kids are getting out of school with comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 69 for a high today and I have the 3 p.m. temperature coming in at 67 degrees. I have winds coming in out of the west northwest at 7-17 mph. There will be a brief secondary round of rain impacting the area from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. These showers will be isolated with not everyone seeing some rain during this time.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, we stay seasonal Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70.

Highs Thursday to Saturday are expected to be in the 80s with highs soaring to near 90 on Friday and Saturday.

KDKA Weather Center

There is another chance for rain with the warm front that slides through on Wednesday into Thursday.

KDKA Weather Center

I also have a powerful cold front moving through on Saturday into Sunday with rain chances occurring during that time too.