Pittsburgh Weather: Tropical Storm Ophelia bringing needed rain to the region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tropical Storm Ophelia has been giving us some much-needed rain, and we'll continue to see some lingering showers throughout the day.

This morning's Great Race in Pittsburgh is looking to be cool but rainy and temperatures in the mid-50s. Later this afternoon will still be chilly like yesterday with highs in the mid-60s.

Conditions for The Great Race KDKA Weather Center

Winds will still be noticeably breezy out of the north at 10-20mph.

Next week is looking mostly cloudy as another system moves in from the west. It's going to continue feeling like fall with highs slightly cooler than average in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday and Thursday appear to be the rainiest days with scattered showers with every other day still being mostly cloudy. The sun isn't going to be quite as abundant over the next week until it makes a comeback at the end of the week.

Temperatures will rise above average next week KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead to our 6 to 10-day temperature outlook, we are likely going to experience above-average temperatures for the last weekend of the month.

It won't be a heat wave, but temperatures will be back in the 70s by then.

7-day forecast: September 24, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

