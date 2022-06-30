Pittsburgh Weather: Thursday to have picture-perfect weather before weekend rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be the final dry day of what should end up being a four-day stretch of picture-perfect weather.

Highs today will reach into the upper 80s. I have Pittsburgh's high coming in at 87 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 4-8mph.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Morning temperatures are in the low 60s and we should see a noon temperature near 80 with sunny skies expected as we head into the afternoon.

Friday is looking interesting with a rain chance arriving as early as 9 a.m.

Rain chances heading into the weekend. KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances will stick around for the rest of the day, but most of the day will be dry. Model data is showing any severe weather confined to the area from 7 p.m. and later in the day. Strong wind speeds are the main concern with any storms that develop.

I am forecasting a high of 88 for Friday.

While rain chances are up for Friday, they are dropping on Saturday. The best chance for rain on Saturday comes during the morning hours with overcast skies around for the afternoon.

Saturday highs will hit the mid-80s. I have also added back in the chance for rain on Friday with a rain chance of 30 percent.

That is still in the isolated range.

July 4th is still looking dry but also hot. Highs on Monday will hit the upper 80s. It will be humid.

I am forecasting a high of 87 for Pittsburgh.

7 Day Forecast - June 30, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!