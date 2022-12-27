Pittsburgh Weather: The post-Christmas warm-up continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Daylight is increasing, and temperatures are gradually getting warmer.

Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°

Sunrise: 7:42 a.m. Sunset: 5:00 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: A bit windy tomorrow, but we are warming up. Snow will start to melt tomorrow afternoon.

New Year will be much different from our Christmas weekend forecast.

KDKA Weather Center

This morning there are a few light snow showers, but this afternoon we will be getting back to the freezing mark. Tomorrow, more sunshine returns and so do temperatures in the 40s.

There will be some wind gusts in the afternoon around 20 mph, but they won't last all day. Lows Wednesday night and Thursday morning will be about 10 degrees above normal and we will start to see snow melting.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The 50s return Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and even close Monday with lows near 40.

New Year's Eve on Saturday could feature some rain showers, and 2023 officially starts on Sunday and we will have some leftover rain showers.

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!