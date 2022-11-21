Pittsburgh Weather: Thanksgiving warm-up on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One more night of cold temperatures tonight with lows again in the upper teens and wind chills near single digits by early tomorrow morning.

AWARE: Cold tonight but warming each day through Thanksgiving.

Skies stay clear tonight and that will mean more sunshine Monday as we finally start to break out of the deep freeze. Temperatures will warm to near 40 then into the mid to upper 40s midweek and lower 50s for Thanksgiving.

Skies stay clear and we remain dry for Thanksgiving travel until Friday. Black Friday will see a few rain showers and a rain/snow shower mix is possible Saturday morning.

