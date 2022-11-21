Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Thanksgiving warm-up on the way

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One more night of cold temperatures tonight with lows again in the upper teens and wind chills near single digits by early tomorrow morning.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Cold tonight but warming each day through Thanksgiving.

temps-vs-wind-chill-graph-1607438905747.png
KDKA Weather Center

Skies stay clear tonight and that will mean more sunshine Monday as we finally start to break out of the deep freeze. Temperatures will warm to near 40 then into the mid to upper 40s midweek and lower 50s for Thanksgiving.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Skies stay clear and we remain dry for Thanksgiving travel until Friday. Black Friday will see a few rain showers and a rain/snow shower mix is possible Saturday morning.

7-day-forecast-pittsburgh-interactive.png
KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 7:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.