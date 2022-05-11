Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures tick up near 80 degrees on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is going to be the fourth day in a row with completely dry weather in place in Pittsburgh.

This matches the longest stretch of dry days we have seen so far this year and is officially the fourth time we have gone four days in a row without rain.

I expect Thursday will also be dry and there is just an isolated rain chance for Friday.

Enjoy this dry stretch of weather while you can as the rainy pattern is set to return this weekend. The wet weather pattern will stick around into the next workweek with several chances for rain.

Today will have the best chance of hitting the 80-degree mark this week.

I ticked up our forecast high to 79 degrees but there will be places that hit 80. Skies will be just as sunny as they have been over the past couple of days with winds out of the east at 5-10mph. Morning lows will be around 50 degrees for Pittsburgh with most places falling to the mid-40s out of the city.

Thursday's weather should be just as nice as today with highs in the upper 70s. I have Thursday also sunny and completely dry.

Friday will be dry for most of the day but there will be a chance for isolated rain showers from the afternoon to the evening. There is no guarantee that you will see rain.

Things change on Saturday with rain chances throughout the day. At this point, it looks like just rain showers with cloudy skies.

The clouds stick around on Sunday with more rain expected.

Right now rain chances peak Sunday night into Monday morning.

This is a shame as cloud cover will likely completely cover the total lunar eclipse that will be taking place during this time. If you're wondering the best part of the eclipse is expected to occur from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. on Monday night. That's when the moon will turn a deep red color as the earth's atmosphere blocks out the blue light waves of the sun.

