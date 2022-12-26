Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start to level out into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Merry Christmas! I hope you all had a wonderful holiday and stayed warm!

Alert: None.

Aware: Temps are still cold, in single digits overnight with a wind chill near zero tonight and through tomorrow.

Our high temperature of only 13 degrees today puts Pittsburgh in the fourth spot on the list of top all-time coldest Christmas high temperatures. We also set a record Saturday for the coldest Christmas Eve high temperature on record with 12 degrees.

The previous coldest high on Christmas Eve was 13 degrees back in 1983.

Temperatures will still hover in the upper single digits overnight but the good news is that the wind has died down considerably and wind chills will be less dangerous over the next 24 hours. Wind chills at times will still dip to near zero tonight and tomorrow and Garrett County still has a wind chill advisory in effect overnight.

Skies will stay cloudy Monday and we'll see a few flurries from time to time through late evening, but temperatures will start to moderate and reach highs in the mid-20s. We're done with the single digits after tonight as we warm above the freezing point Tuesday then soar into the 40s and even upper 50s through the arrival of 2023!

