Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start to cool down this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday was our first 90° day of the year!

We also received a trace of rain at the airport, so we have officially broken our dry streak.

Just in time to start a new one though.

We're finally starting to cool down! Today, our highs will lower back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cooler air has filtered in, and today will be filled with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Overnight lows drop to around 60° with clearing skies.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with the low 80s again, but as a cold front moves through tomorrow night, there could be some spotty showers overnight into Tuesday morning.

We cool off even more with highs stuck in the 70s for the rest of the week. There could even be some mornings when we wake up in the 40s.

Another disturbance tries to throw in some spotty showers east again on Thursday, but every other day appears dry.

So rain will still be a rarity for the next week.

