Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures remain above average but rain is on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The rain chance is moving out for the day with today's daylight hours being dry.

It will be cloudy through the day with high clouds (filtered sunshine) in place through at least 3 p.m.

Partly cloudy skies will then be possible with low clouds moving in and high clouds moving out. Today's highs (61°) have already been hit, but temperatures will get back to the mid-50s this afternoon.

Conditions throughout the day - March 2, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures are mild, sitting in the upper 40s for most of the morning commute. Once this morning's rain moves out we will be dry through Friday late morning.

Friday's rain arrives just before noon with off-and-on rain expected for the rest of the day. While the chance for widespread flooding remains VERY low, you should expect creeks and stream levels to rise quickly.

Estimated rain totals KDKA Weather Center

This may catch some off guard. While there is a chance for winter weather to occur at times on Friday and Saturday mornings, rain is the main concern and places south of I-80 may not even see temperatures falling below freezing.

Besides the big rain event on Friday into Saturday morning, there isn't too much going on with the weather over the next week.

Temperatures will be more seasonal, but appear to still be slightly above average. I have no measurable snow in my forecast over the next week.

There is a small rain chance on Monday night into Tuesday but it is a lot lower than it was 24 hours ago.

Finally, yesterday was another record-setting day in many communities here in our region with record highs being recorded in Wheeling (High 74°), Morgantown (High: 75°), and Dubois (High: 66°). Pittsburgh was close to tying the record for March 1st which stands at 72°.

Pittsburgh hit 71° for the daily high.

Records broken in our area on March 1, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

